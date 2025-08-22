Britain Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Network Over Destabilizing Activities

In a move to curtail Tehran's overseas influence, Britain has imposed sanctions on Iranian oil magnate Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani and four associated companies. The sanctions, announced Thursday, target what the UK describes as a network supporting Iran's destabilizing activities in Ukraine and Israel.

This latest round of sanctions, which includes an asset freeze and a travel ban on Shamkhani, comes as part of Britain's continued efforts to disrupt Iran's revenue streams. These streams, according to Britain's Foreign Office, enable Iran to support various proxies and partners across the region, posing state threats even on UK soil.

Critics, including Iranian officials, have condemned the measures, dismissing them as unilateral and unlawful. Nevertheless, this action marks Britain's stance against the growing influence of Iran, acknowledged as a multifaceted threat, although not yet on par with Russia or China.

(With inputs from agencies.)