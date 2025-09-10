Daring Escape Thwarted at Thane Jail
Security guards at Thane Central Jail prevented two undertrial prisoners from escaping. Senior police inspector Bharat Choudhari confirmed the incident, though further details are still being gathered.
In a dramatic turn of events, security personnel at Thane Central Jail successfully prevented an escape attempt by two undertrial prisoners, as confirmed by local law enforcement on Wednesday.
Senior police inspector Bharat Choudhari stated that the police are actively collecting further information regarding the thwarted escape attempt.
Authorities have yet to release comprehensive details, as investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.
