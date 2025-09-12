EU Extends Russia Sanctions: Unity Amid Challenges

The European Union's member states have unanimously agreed to extend sanctions against individuals tied to Russia's war in Ukraine. This decision extends the punitive measures for another six months, a move announced by Denmark, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

These sanctions affect over 2,500 entities and individuals by freezing bank accounts and enforcing travel bans within the EU. While Hungary has previously demanded delistings during the renewal process, this instance notably saw no political delistings, indicating a strong EU consensus.

The EU employs two primary sanctions frameworks against Russia: one targeting specific individuals and companies, and another involving broader economic measures, such as price caps on Russian oil and immobilization of the Russian central bank's assets.