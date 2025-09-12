Left Menu

EU Extends Russia Sanctions: Unity Amid Challenges

The European Union has extended its sanctions on Russian-related individuals due to the ongoing war in Ukraine for another six months. Denmark, currently holding the EU presidency, confirmed the unanimous decision. Over 2,500 entities remain affected, with no political delistings occurring this period.

Updated: 12-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:47 IST
The European Union's member states have unanimously agreed to extend sanctions against individuals tied to Russia's war in Ukraine. This decision extends the punitive measures for another six months, a move announced by Denmark, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

These sanctions affect over 2,500 entities and individuals by freezing bank accounts and enforcing travel bans within the EU. While Hungary has previously demanded delistings during the renewal process, this instance notably saw no political delistings, indicating a strong EU consensus.

The EU employs two primary sanctions frameworks against Russia: one targeting specific individuals and companies, and another involving broader economic measures, such as price caps on Russian oil and immobilization of the Russian central bank's assets.

