Karnataka's Unified Land Acquisition System Ushers in Transparency and Efficiency

The Karnataka government has launched the Unified Land Acquisition System (ULMS) 'data module' aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in land acquisition processes. Developed by the Centre for Smart Governance, the platform tracks proposals and litigations, providing a standardized approach across various departments and agencies.

Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:25 IST

  India

The Karnataka government has officially launched the Unified Land Acquisition System (ULMS) 'data module', marking a significant leap toward transparent and efficient land acquisition across the state.

This state-wide digital platform, developed by the Centre for Smart Governance under the eGovernance Department, aims to streamline the acquisition process while tracking related litigations, according to a statement from the Revenue Department.

The data module will cater to various acquiring agencies, ensuring a uniform and legally compliant process by providing real-time updates and facilitating a workflow based on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

