Karnataka's Unified Land Acquisition System Ushers in Transparency and Efficiency

The Karnataka government has officially launched the Unified Land Acquisition System (ULMS) 'data module', marking a significant leap toward transparent and efficient land acquisition across the state.

This state-wide digital platform, developed by the Centre for Smart Governance under the eGovernance Department, aims to streamline the acquisition process while tracking related litigations, according to a statement from the Revenue Department.

The data module will cater to various acquiring agencies, ensuring a uniform and legally compliant process by providing real-time updates and facilitating a workflow based on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

