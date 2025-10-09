Historic Peace Deal in Gaza: A Global Response

On Thursday, international leaders lauded the agreement brokered by the US between Israel and Hamas, marking the first phase towards peace amid a longstanding conflict in Gaza. This pivotal agreement involves Hamas releasing hostages while Israel begins withdrawing troops, setting the stage for a potential ceasefire.

The response from global leaders was overwhelmingly positive. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi both highlighted the historic nature of the agreement. The role of mediators such as Qatar and Egypt was extensively praised, with growing optimism surrounding the peace process.

The United Nations, along with countries like Canada and France, pledged support for humanitarian aid and rebuilding efforts in Gaza. The international community expressed hope for a durable peace built on mutual recognition and the long-discussed two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)