'No Kings' protesters emerge en masse for anti-Trump rallies

Protesters spanning all age groups, many with children and pets in tow, took to the streets en masse for "No Kings" rallies across the United States on Saturday, denouncing what they view as authoritarian tendencies and unbridled corruption of U.S. President Donald Trump. Organizers expected millions of people to turn out by day's end at more than 2,600 planned rallies in major cities, small towns and suburbs, challenging a Trump-led agenda that has reshaped the government and upended democratic norms with unprecedented speed since he took office in January.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire after peace talks in Doha

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks hosted by Doha, Qatar's foreign ministry announced early on Sunday, after the South Asia neighbours extended a ceasefire following a week of fierce border clashes.

Qatar's foreign ministry said Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to the ceasefire during a round of negotiations mediated by Qatar and Turkey on Saturday.

Blast at explosives plant in Russia's Bashkortostan kills three people, governor says

Three people were killed and five injured in a blast at the Avangard explosives plant in the city of Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan region, regional governor Radiy Khabirov said on Saturday via his Telegram channel. The explosion at the plant occurred on Friday evening.

Exclusive-US Navy warship holding survivors from strike on Caribbean vessel, sources say

The U.S. military is holding two survivors aboard a Navy ship after rescuing them from a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean hit by a U.S. strike that killed two others, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The disclosure, which has not been previously reported, raises the possibility that the survivors from Thursday's strike are the first prisoners of war in a conflict declared by President Donald Trump against a "narcoterrorist" threat he says is emanating from Venezuela.

As 'No Kings' protests decry Trump, surveillance worries emerge

People who take part in Saturday's mass "No Kings" protest against President Donald Trump's administration may be targeted for federal government surveillance with a range of technology that could include facial recognition and phone hacking, civil libertarians said. "No Kings" organizers expect 2,600 rallies across all 50 U.S. states. But the level of surveillance at protests and the type of technology in use is likely to be both location-specific and dependent on the police forces present, said Thorin Klosowski, a security and privacy activist with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said Friday.

Britain's Prince Andrew gives up title of Duke of York

Britain's Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The reputation of Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has taken a battering in recent years, most notably because of his links to Epstein.

Nobel laureate Chen Ning Yang dies at 103, Xinhua says

Chen Ning Yang, one of the world's most renowned physicists and a Nobel Prize winner, died at 103 of illness in Beijing on October 18, state news outlet Xinhua said on Saturday. Born in Hefei in Anhui province in eastern China in 1922, Yang shared a Nobel Prize for physics with Tsung-Dao Lee in 1957. He was also a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a professor at the prestigious Tsinghua University.

Bessent, Chinese vice premier to meet to try to defuse US tariff hike

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday he expects to meet next week with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Malaysia to try to forestall an escalation of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods that President Donald Trump said was unsustainable. Bessent made the announcement during a White House cabinet meeting and later confirmed plans for a meeting after a call with He on Friday evening. Bessent said on X the two officials "engaged in frank and detailed discussions regarding trade between the United States and China."

Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt

Flights have resumed at Bangladesh's main airport in Dhaka, airport officials said, six hours after a fire in the cargo section delayed flights and halted operations on Saturday.

The first flight departed at 9.06 p.m. (1506 GMT), officials told reporters.

Israel says Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Gaza's Rafah crossing will remain closed until further notice, shortly after the Palestinian Embassy in Egypt announced that it would reopen on Monday. "The crossing's opening will be considered based on the manner in which Hamas fulfils its part in returning the deceased hostages and implementing the agreed-upon framework," Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Saturday.

Austria to back EU's new Russia sanctions, clearing hurdle

Austria said on Saturday that it would agree to the European Union's latest sanctions package against Russia, in an about-face of its earlier stance and removing a key hurdle ahead of a vote early next week. EU foreign ministers are due to convene on Monday in Luxembourg when they hope to finalise the bloc's 19th sanctions package against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

In talks with Zelenskiy, Trump appears to press pause on fresh support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy came to the White House on Friday looking for weapons to keep fighting his country's war with Russia, but met an American president who appears more intent on brokering a peace deal than upgrading Ukraine's arsenal. While U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out providing the long-range Tomahawk missiles Zelenskiy seeks, Trump appeared cool to the prospect as he looked ahead to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary in the coming weeks.

UKMTO says vessel hit by unknown projectile east of Yemen's Aden

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Saturday it received a report of an incident 116 nautical miles (214 km) east of the Yemeni port of Aden, in which a vessel was hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire.

Authorities were investigating, UKMTO added.

