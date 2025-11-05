Drunken Deputy Jailer Arrested for Assaulting Constable in Rajasthan
A deputy-jailer in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district was arrested for assaulting a constable while drunk. A viral video led to his suspension by Udaipur Jail DIG Rajendra Kumar. The accused, Om Prakash Jat from Nagaur district, misbehaved with and assaulted Mohan Singh inside the jail premises.
- Country:
- India
A deputy-jailer stationed at Jahazpur sub-jail in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district faced arrest on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a constable while intoxicated, as reported by officials.
The incident, captured on video and circulating online, prompted Udaipur Jail DIG Rajendra Kumar to react swiftly, suspending the officer involved with immediate effect.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Om Prakash Jat, hailing from Bagot village in Nagaur district's Peelwa area, was under the influence of alcohol when he began his unruly behavior towards constable Mohan Singh, escalating to an assault within the jail's confines on Tuesday night.
Prompt action was taken as the Jahazpur police filed a case against Jat, leading to his arrest, confirmed Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Narcotics: Udhampur Police Arrests Three, Seizes Properties
Shocking Incident on Ile d'Oleron: Driver Arrested After Collision with Tourists
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Major Mephedrone Trafficking Case
Tragedy Strikes at Taliparamba: Mother Arrested in Infant's Death
Local Goon Resurgence: Arrest of Infamous West Delhi Criminal