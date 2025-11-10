Supreme Court Mandates Oversight for Bar Council Elections
The Supreme Court has intervened to ensure transparent elections for state bar councils by appointing retired high court judges for oversight. This move addresses trust issues with the Bar Council of India and aims to conduct fair elections, overcoming hurdles such as delayed notifications and compliance with court orders.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has mandated that retired high court judges oversee state bar council elections to ensure a fair and transparent process. This step comes amid allegations of a trust deficit with the Bar Council of India (BCI) and state bar councils.
Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi highlighted the need for an independent election panel due to concerns about the existing system. While the BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra expressed no objections to this move, the court observed difficulties in notifying election dates in various states.
The Supreme Court has set specific timelines for conducting elections in states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the need to address electors' grievances. The directive comes in response to petitions challenging the extension of state bar council members' terms beyond statutory limits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Unveils Defence PSU Bhavan: A New Era for India's DPSUs
Five Indian Nationals Abducted in Mali: Diplomatic Efforts Underway
Jyoti Singh Leads India in Junior World Cup Challenge
MTC Chennai Shines as India's Best Public Transport System
Sarveshwar Foods Pioneers Mushkbudji Rice Collaboration for Pan India Distribution