Tragic Protest at Jantar Mantar: A Desperate Plea Turned Fatal
A man from Madhya Pradesh, Lokendra, tragically ended his life at Jantar Mantar while protesting for a job for his sister. Disheartened by the lack of assistance after the death of his brother-in-law, Lokendra took his life with a pistol, highlighting the urgency of his plea.
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Lokendra, allegedly ended his life at Jantar Mantar on Monday. The incident occurred after a desperate plea for a job for his sister remained unanswered.
According to police, Lokendra hailed from Morena district and sought employment for his sister in the state's education department on compassionate grounds following the death of her husband, who was a peon in the department. Lokendra had previously participated in a protest at the same location in July.
Lokendra, who managed a grocery store, arrived at Jantar Mantar early in the morning. After having tea, he reportedly used a country-made pistol near the metal detector placed by Delhi Police to commit the act. Authorities received a police control room call at 8:40 am reporting the incident, and investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the firearm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police detains owner of car in which explosion occurred near Red Fort: Officials.
Terror Strikes Again: South Waziristan Suicide Bombing
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being briefed about situation: Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha after blast near Red Fort.
Delhi Police chief says explosion happened in slow moving vehicle near Red Fort traffic signal around 6.52 pm; occupants were present.
Amit Shah speaks to Delhi police chief, director of IB to take stock of situation following blast near Red Fort, say sources.