Tragic Protest at Jantar Mantar: A Desperate Plea Turned Fatal

A 40-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Lokendra, allegedly ended his life at Jantar Mantar on Monday. The incident occurred after a desperate plea for a job for his sister remained unanswered.

According to police, Lokendra hailed from Morena district and sought employment for his sister in the state's education department on compassionate grounds following the death of her husband, who was a peon in the department. Lokendra had previously participated in a protest at the same location in July.

Lokendra, who managed a grocery store, arrived at Jantar Mantar early in the morning. After having tea, he reportedly used a country-made pistol near the metal detector placed by Delhi Police to commit the act. Authorities received a police control room call at 8:40 am reporting the incident, and investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the firearm.

(With inputs from agencies.)