Romania Discovers Drone Fragments Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Romania's defense ministry announced the discovery of suspected drone fragments located 5 kilometers inside its territory, following an overnight Russian assault on Ukrainian Danube river ports.

As both an EU and NATO member, Romania shares a sizeable 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has faced multiple airspace incursions since the ongoing Russian offensive on Kyiv's ports along the Danube.

Bad weather conditions hindered Romania's ability to deploy fighter jets overnight. Residents in the vicinity were instructed to seek shelter. The fragments were discovered close to Grindu in Tulcea County. With a new advanced air defense system from the United States, Romania hopes to strengthen its aerial security defenses, the ministry noted last month.

