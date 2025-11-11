Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Crackdown on Loudspeakers Sparks Multiple FIRs

In Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, authorities have filed seventeen FIRs against mosque caretakers and clerics for violating Supreme Court and state guidelines on loudspeaker usage. This action is part of a district-wide effort to enforce noise control regulations in religious places.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Crackdown on Loudspeakers Sparks Multiple FIRs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable enforcement of noise control measures, authorities in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, have registered seventeen FIRs against mosque caretakers and clerics. These actions come in response to allegations of violations against Supreme Court and state government guidelines on loudspeaker usage, officials announced on Tuesday.

The cases were initiated across several police stations on Monday, marking a district-wide campaign against high decibel levels in religious settings. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh emphasized that mosque caretakers have been repeatedly instructed to adhere to permissible sound level directives.

Among those charged are Maulvi Mohammad Shahjahan of Gothhuli mosque and Mohammad Salim Ansari of Shodhanpur mosque, both accused under relevant sections of the Bharartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Environment Protection Act. Similar cases have been filed across different precincts for non-compliance despite prior warnings, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Creating Affordable Home Care for Seniors: A Call to Action

Creating Affordable Home Care for Seniors: A Call to Action

 India
2
Tej Pratap Yadav Confident in Mahua Victory Amid Security Concerns in Delhi

Tej Pratap Yadav Confident in Mahua Victory Amid Security Concerns in Delhi

 India
3
Suicide blast outside court kills 12 people in Islamabad, says state-run Pakistan TV.

Suicide blast outside court kills 12 people in Islamabad, says state-run Pak...

 Global
4
Bengal's ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in school jobs scam, released from judicial custody on bail after 3 yrs.

Bengal's ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in school jobs sc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025