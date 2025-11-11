Uttar Pradesh's Crackdown on Loudspeakers Sparks Multiple FIRs

In a notable enforcement of noise control measures, authorities in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, have registered seventeen FIRs against mosque caretakers and clerics. These actions come in response to allegations of violations against Supreme Court and state government guidelines on loudspeaker usage, officials announced on Tuesday.

The cases were initiated across several police stations on Monday, marking a district-wide campaign against high decibel levels in religious settings. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh emphasized that mosque caretakers have been repeatedly instructed to adhere to permissible sound level directives.

Among those charged are Maulvi Mohammad Shahjahan of Gothhuli mosque and Mohammad Salim Ansari of Shodhanpur mosque, both accused under relevant sections of the Bharartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Environment Protection Act. Similar cases have been filed across different precincts for non-compliance despite prior warnings, officials confirmed.

