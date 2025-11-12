Left Menu

Extradition of Alleged Gambling Kingpin to China Sparks International Cooperation

She Zhijiang, a Chinese national arrested in Thailand, is being extradited to China for alleged illegal online gambling operations. His capture follows years of legal battles and highlights cooperation between Thailand and China. The case involves accusations of running illicit casinos and laundering money in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:12 IST
Extradition of Alleged Gambling Kingpin to China Sparks International Cooperation
  • Country:
  • Thailand

She Zhijiang, an alleged mastermind behind a vast illegal gambling network, is set to be extradited from Thailand to China. The decision follows intensive legal battles and marks significant China-Thailand collaboration, Thai police confirmed.

Arrested in August 2022, She Zhijiang faces severe charges including operating illegal casinos and money laundering. His extradition aligns with international warrants and signals China's prioritization of fighting organized crime.

Amidst controversy, She Zhijiang's attorney criticized the extradition process. Meanwhile, the case sheds light on transnational crime, particularly in regions bordering Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
2
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India
3
Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

 India
4
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025