Extradition of Alleged Gambling Kingpin to China Sparks International Cooperation

She Zhijiang, an alleged mastermind behind a vast illegal gambling network, is set to be extradited from Thailand to China. The decision follows intensive legal battles and marks significant China-Thailand collaboration, Thai police confirmed.

Arrested in August 2022, She Zhijiang faces severe charges including operating illegal casinos and money laundering. His extradition aligns with international warrants and signals China's prioritization of fighting organized crime.

Amidst controversy, She Zhijiang's attorney criticized the extradition process. Meanwhile, the case sheds light on transnational crime, particularly in regions bordering Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)