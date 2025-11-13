Decade in Jail for Petrol Bomb Attack Outside Raj Bhavan

A special court of the National Investigation Agency in Poonamallee sentenced Karukka Vinoth to ten years' rigorous imprisonment for a petrol bomb attack near the Raj Bhavan in 2023.

The court found Vinoth guilty under various sections of the Explosive Substance Act and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. The incident involved Vinoth throwing petrol bombs near the Governor's residence.

The NIA, which took over the investigation, provided evidence that Vinoth intended to pose a security threat. Judge S Malarvizhi confirmed Vinoth's guilt and delivered the sentence on November 12.