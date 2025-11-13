Decade in Jail for Petrol Bomb Attack Outside Raj Bhavan
Karukka Vinoth was sentenced to ten years in prison by the National Investigation Agency court for the 2023 petrol bomb attack near Raj Bhavan, Chennai. Convicted under the Explosive Substance Act, Vinoth was fined Rs 5,000. The NIA presented substantial evidence for his intent to incite danger.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A special court of the National Investigation Agency in Poonamallee sentenced Karukka Vinoth to ten years' rigorous imprisonment for a petrol bomb attack near the Raj Bhavan in 2023.
The court found Vinoth guilty under various sections of the Explosive Substance Act and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. The incident involved Vinoth throwing petrol bombs near the Governor's residence.
The NIA, which took over the investigation, provided evidence that Vinoth intended to pose a security threat. Judge S Malarvizhi confirmed Vinoth's guilt and delivered the sentence on November 12.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Explosive Impact: Delhi Traffic Incident Caught on Camera
Red Fort Blast: DNA Evidence Links Dr Umar Nabi to Explosive Vehicle
Brother Claims Imam's Innocence in Explosive Terror Case
Iceland Sounds Alarm: AMOC Collapse as National Security Threat
Preacher's Role in Faridabad Explosives Stash Sparks Statewide Crackdown