Left Menu

Decade in Jail for Petrol Bomb Attack Outside Raj Bhavan

Karukka Vinoth was sentenced to ten years in prison by the National Investigation Agency court for the 2023 petrol bomb attack near Raj Bhavan, Chennai. Convicted under the Explosive Substance Act, Vinoth was fined Rs 5,000. The NIA presented substantial evidence for his intent to incite danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:11 IST
Decade in Jail for Petrol Bomb Attack Outside Raj Bhavan
court
  • Country:
  • India

A special court of the National Investigation Agency in Poonamallee sentenced Karukka Vinoth to ten years' rigorous imprisonment for a petrol bomb attack near the Raj Bhavan in 2023.

The court found Vinoth guilty under various sections of the Explosive Substance Act and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. The incident involved Vinoth throwing petrol bombs near the Governor's residence.

The NIA, which took over the investigation, provided evidence that Vinoth intended to pose a security threat. Judge S Malarvizhi confirmed Vinoth's guilt and delivered the sentence on November 12.

TRENDING

1
Nationwide Fertilizer Crackdown: Ensuring Fair Agricultural Practices

Nationwide Fertilizer Crackdown: Ensuring Fair Agricultural Practices

 India
2
CRPF's Historic Northeast Parade: A First for Guwahati

CRPF's Historic Northeast Parade: A First for Guwahati

 India
3
Bihar's Ballot Battle: The Decisive Countdown

Bihar's Ballot Battle: The Decisive Countdown

 India
4
Kerala Education Minister Rejects Blame Amidst Funding Freeze Controversy

Kerala Education Minister Rejects Blame Amidst Funding Freeze Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025