Left Menu

Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

Haryana has implemented a paperless system for property registrations, marking a significant administrative change. The initiative aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in transactions across the state. Under the leadership of Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra, the state has introduced measures to ensure a seamless transition to digital registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:18 IST
Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations
registration
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has taken a pioneering step by implementing a paperless property registration system statewide. Effective November 1, this reform renders physical documents obsolete, aligning with Haryana's commitment to digital governance.

Under the guidance of Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra, the transition seeks to expedite service delivery by reducing the document approval time from five days while safeguarding data integrity. She has called for comprehensive support systems, including a new helpline and help desks, to assist citizens.

Initial data indicates a promising adaptation to this digital shift, with applications and approvals more than doubling since the traditional paper-based system. Misra envisions this initiative cementing Haryana's status as a model for other states in terms of transparency and administrative efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion Investment

ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion ...

 India
2
Assam Unveils Tewary Commission Report on 1983 Nellie Massacre

Assam Unveils Tewary Commission Report on 1983 Nellie Massacre

 India
3
Corruption Crackdown in Adibatla: Town Planning Officer Arrested

Corruption Crackdown in Adibatla: Town Planning Officer Arrested

 India
4
Swift Justice: Cab Driver Nabbed Hours After Knife-Point Robbery

Swift Justice: Cab Driver Nabbed Hours After Knife-Point Robbery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025