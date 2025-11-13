Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations
Haryana has implemented a paperless system for property registrations, marking a significant administrative change. The initiative aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in transactions across the state. Under the leadership of Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra, the state has introduced measures to ensure a seamless transition to digital registrations.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government has taken a pioneering step by implementing a paperless property registration system statewide. Effective November 1, this reform renders physical documents obsolete, aligning with Haryana's commitment to digital governance.
Under the guidance of Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra, the transition seeks to expedite service delivery by reducing the document approval time from five days while safeguarding data integrity. She has called for comprehensive support systems, including a new helpline and help desks, to assist citizens.
Initial data indicates a promising adaptation to this digital shift, with applications and approvals more than doubling since the traditional paper-based system. Misra envisions this initiative cementing Haryana's status as a model for other states in terms of transparency and administrative efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions
Students Push for Circus Reforms: Ban Animal Performances
Governor Anandiben Patel Urges Universities to Reform Examination Practices
Himachal Govt's Educational Reforms Propel State to 5th Rank Nationally
EU's Swift Action Against Cheap Chinese Imports: Accelerating Duty Reforms