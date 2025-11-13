Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

The Haryana government has taken a pioneering step by implementing a paperless property registration system statewide. Effective November 1, this reform renders physical documents obsolete, aligning with Haryana's commitment to digital governance.

Under the guidance of Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra, the transition seeks to expedite service delivery by reducing the document approval time from five days while safeguarding data integrity. She has called for comprehensive support systems, including a new helpline and help desks, to assist citizens.

Initial data indicates a promising adaptation to this digital shift, with applications and approvals more than doubling since the traditional paper-based system. Misra envisions this initiative cementing Haryana's status as a model for other states in terms of transparency and administrative efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)