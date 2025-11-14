Left Menu

Global Shake-Up: Designating European Terror Groups

The United States is labeling Germany's Antifa Ost and three groups in Italy and Greece as global terrorists, according to the U.S. Department of State. The designation aims to classify these organizations as foreign terrorist entities, including the Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front, Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense.

Updated: 14-11-2025 00:03 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Department of State announced on Thursday the designation of several European groups as specially designated global terrorists. Based in Germany, Antifa Ost is among those identified, alongside entities in Italy and Greece.

This development highlights the U.S. State Department's commitment to countering organizations they perceive as international threats. The groups include the Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front, Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense.

Such classifications are part of broader efforts to enhance global security by targeting and labeling organizations deemed to undermine it through terrorism. The move underscores ongoing vigilance against groups that pose potential threats on a global scale.

