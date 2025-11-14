Global Shake-Up: Designating European Terror Groups

The U.S. Department of State announced on Thursday the designation of several European groups as specially designated global terrorists. Based in Germany, Antifa Ost is among those identified, alongside entities in Italy and Greece.

This development highlights the U.S. State Department's commitment to countering organizations they perceive as international threats. The groups include the Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front, Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense.

Such classifications are part of broader efforts to enhance global security by targeting and labeling organizations deemed to undermine it through terrorism. The move underscores ongoing vigilance against groups that pose potential threats on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)