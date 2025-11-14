Left Menu

Goat Theft Foiled: Arrests Made in Thane

Two men in Thane, Maharashtra, were arrested for attempting to steal goats, valued at Rs 75,000. A third suspect is on the run. The local community thwarted the theft near Nalapar, Bhiwandi, ensuring the apprehension of two suspects. Police continue to search for the absconding individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:21 IST
Goat Theft Foiled: Arrests Made in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men in Maharashtra's Thane district have been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to steal goats, valued at Rs 75,000. A third suspect remains at large, police reported on Friday.

The incident unfolded on the evening of November 12 near a textile unit in Nalapar, Bhiwandi, where the trio tried to make off with three goats. Local residents intervened, preventing the theft and capturing two of the suspects.

Inspector S R Patil from Bhoiwada police station identified the detained individuals as Amir Abubakar Momin and Majid Hasan Momin. The third suspect, Anis alias Katora Abubakar Momin, managed to escape and is currently evading law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

