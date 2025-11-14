Goat Theft Foiled: Arrests Made in Thane

Two men in Maharashtra's Thane district have been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to steal goats, valued at Rs 75,000. A third suspect remains at large, police reported on Friday.

The incident unfolded on the evening of November 12 near a textile unit in Nalapar, Bhiwandi, where the trio tried to make off with three goats. Local residents intervened, preventing the theft and capturing two of the suspects.

Inspector S R Patil from Bhoiwada police station identified the detained individuals as Amir Abubakar Momin and Majid Hasan Momin. The third suspect, Anis alias Katora Abubakar Momin, managed to escape and is currently evading law enforcement.

