Dramatic Capture: Three Arrested in Double-Murder Case in Rohtak

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a double-murder in Haryana's Rohtak district. The suspects, who were involved in an old rivalry, were apprehended following an encounter with police. A country-made pistol, live rounds, and a scooter were recovered from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:03 IST
  • India

Three individuals were apprehended on Friday in relation to a double-murder case in Haryana's Rohtak district, as per police officials. The incident traces back to Baliyana village, where a man and his son were allegedly shot dead due to an old animosity, with the suspects having evaded capture initially.

The primary accused, Sanjay, along with Virender and Rohit, all from Baliyana village, were caught following an encounter during which they were intercepted on a scooter. The police recovered a country-made pistol used in the crime, along with other items. The trio had allegedly plotted to murder another individual in the area.

During the encounter, Sanjay reportedly opened fire on the police, prompting a retaliatory exchange that resulted in Sanjay sustaining a gunshot wound. Virender and Rohit incurred injuries after falling from their scooter in an escape attempt. The police retrieved the pistol, three live rounds, and the scooter, further strengthening the case against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

