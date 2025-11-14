Left Menu

International Smuggling Ring Dismantled in Europe

German and French police have dismantled a criminal network suspected of smuggling approximately 900 individuals into Europe from 2021 to 2023. The operation led to the seizure of firearms and cash, resulting in six arrests across Germany and France.

In a significant crackdown, German and French law enforcement have dismantled a criminal network accused of smuggling nearly 900 people into Europe over the past two years, authorities confirmed on Friday. The operation was facilitated by the European police body, Europol.

The intricate smuggling network allegedly orchestrated continuous migration flows, channeling individuals from Turkey through Serbia, Austria, Germany, and France. The joint police operation began on Thursday, culminating in multiple arrests.

Authorities detained two individuals in Germany and four in France, seizing firearms and cash during the operation. Europol lauded the successful collaboration between the involved nations to undermine illegal migration activities in the region.

