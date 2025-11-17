Unraveling the Red Fort Conspiracy: A Deep Dive into the 'White Collar' Terror Network
Amir Rashid Ali, suspected of orchestrating the Red Fort car bomb blast, is remanded in NIA custody for 10 days. Ali allegedly collaborated with Dr. Umar Nabi in executing the attack. The investigation is uncovering a wide-reaching 'white collar' terror network involving multiple arrests across states.
Amid heightened security at Delhi's Patiala House court, Amir Rashid Ali has been remanded for 10 days in NIA custody. Ali, a pivotal figure in the Red Fort car bomb case, allegedly collaborated with Dr. Umar Nabi to execute the attack outside the historic monument.
The bomb blast, which occurred on November 10, resulted in 13 fatalities. The NIA is delving into the conspiracy, seeking to unravel an inter-state terror network involving several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
This investigation has already led to multiple high-profile arrests, notably in the instances of explosive recoveries and the connections of alleged operatives. The NIA aims to fully expose the extent of this 'white collar' terror network.
