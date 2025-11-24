Left Menu

India-EU Forge New Alliances: Free Trade Pact and Strategic Partnership Await

The European Union and India are set to establish a free trade agreement and strategic partnership at their annual summit to boost bilateral ties. The collaboration aims to address global challenges, enhance trade, and promote multilateral cooperation in a multipolar world. Key issues remain, including steel tariffs.

As global dynamics shift, the European Union focuses on forging a strategic partnership with India, culminating in a free trade pact to be formalized at their annual summit on January 27.

Top diplomatic sources indicate that the trade agreement will be a 'living document,' allowing for ongoing resolution of unresolved issues.

The partnership aims to shape global governance, counter international trade upheavals, and navigate the volatile global environment, further enhancing cooperation between India and the EU.

