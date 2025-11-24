India-EU Forge New Alliances: Free Trade Pact and Strategic Partnership Await
The European Union and India are set to establish a free trade agreement and strategic partnership at their annual summit to boost bilateral ties. The collaboration aims to address global challenges, enhance trade, and promote multilateral cooperation in a multipolar world. Key issues remain, including steel tariffs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:00 IST
- Country:
- India
As global dynamics shift, the European Union focuses on forging a strategic partnership with India, culminating in a free trade pact to be formalized at their annual summit on January 27.
Top diplomatic sources indicate that the trade agreement will be a 'living document,' allowing for ongoing resolution of unresolved issues.
The partnership aims to shape global governance, counter international trade upheavals, and navigate the volatile global environment, further enhancing cooperation between India and the EU.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Diplomacy and Key Economic Forums: November Highlights
Diplomacy at a Crossroads: France and Iran's Crucial Paris Meeting
Afghanistan Seeks to Amplify Bilateral Trade with India Beyond $1 Billion
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Unraveling the US-Ukraine Peace Framework
Modi's Global Diplomacy: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities