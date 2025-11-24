India-EU Forge New Alliances: Free Trade Pact and Strategic Partnership Await

As global dynamics shift, the European Union focuses on forging a strategic partnership with India, culminating in a free trade pact to be formalized at their annual summit on January 27.

Top diplomatic sources indicate that the trade agreement will be a 'living document,' allowing for ongoing resolution of unresolved issues.

The partnership aims to shape global governance, counter international trade upheavals, and navigate the volatile global environment, further enhancing cooperation between India and the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)