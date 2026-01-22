EU Plots Path Post-Trump Turbulence

European Union leaders are set to reevaluate their diplomatic and economic relationships with the United States following President Donald Trump's erratic policies, such as the recent tariff threats and a peculiar proposal to purchase Greenland. These developments have sparked a need for strategic reassessment within the EU, according to diplomatic insiders.

Trump's move to rescind the tariff threat and his shift away from militaristic intents for Greenland have been welcomed by some leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. However, the European Union remains on guard, as leaders acknowledged the volatile nature of U.S. policy-making under Trump's administration.

The summit, held in Brussels, stressed the importance of establishing a more independent path for Europe's defense and trade, particularly as the transatlantic relationship faces potential volatility. Enhanced collaboration within Europe's internal market and fortified resilience against U.S. trade threats were highlighted as key goals moving forward.

