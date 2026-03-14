Ukraine's Bold Strike: Impact on Russia's Oil Assets

In a notable escalation, Ukraine's military declared on Saturday its successful strike on critical infrastructure within Russia's southern Krasnodar region.

The targeted facilities included the Afipsky oil refinery and Port Kavkaz, as confirmed by Kyiv's General Staff in their statement.

Consequently, these attacks ignited a fire at the refinery and caused considerable damage at the port, signaling increased tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)