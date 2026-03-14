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Ukraine's Bold Strike: Impact on Russia's Oil Assets

Ukraine's military launched a significant strike on Russia's southern Krasnodar region, targeting the Afipsky oil refinery and Port Kavkaz. The attack resulted in a fire at the refinery and inflicted damage at the port, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. This development marks an escalation in tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:57 IST
Ukraine's Bold Strike: Impact on Russia's Oil Assets
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In a notable escalation, Ukraine's military declared on Saturday its successful strike on critical infrastructure within Russia's southern Krasnodar region.

The targeted facilities included the Afipsky oil refinery and Port Kavkaz, as confirmed by Kyiv's General Staff in their statement.

Consequently, these attacks ignited a fire at the refinery and caused considerable damage at the port, signaling increased tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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