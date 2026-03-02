Left Menu

Odisha's Battle for Mahanadi: Correcting Past Mistakes

Odisha's Advocate General, Pitambar Acharya, claimed that the BJP government is working to resolve the Mahanadi water dispute, a result of prior mismanagement by the BJD government. The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal visited key sites to assess the situation, while both states seek a tribunal extension.

The Mahanadi water dispute remains a contentious issue in Odisha, as the state works to address previous oversights made by the former BJD government. According to Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, the BJP administration is actively implementing corrective measures to rectify these past errors.

This development was highlighted during a discussion with reporters in Puri, coinciding with the visit of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal to the state. The tribunal's members examined crucial water flow areas, including the Hirakud reservoir and Satkosia gorge.

In light of the ongoing issues, both Odisha and Chhattisgarh have requested a nine-month extension for the tribunal, which was established to investigate the impact of barrages built by Chhattisgarh on Mahanadi's upstream reaches. The Centre is currently considering this request.

