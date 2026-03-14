Tragic Incident: Crane Mishap in Telangana Claims Three Lives
A tragic accident in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district led to the deaths of three people, including a class 10 student, after a crane used to clean an agricultural well collapsed. A fourth person was injured, and the incident is currently under investigation by the police.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating incident in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana, three individuals, including a class 10 student, lost their lives after a crane mishap involving the cleaning of an agricultural well.
The incident unfolded in Korikishala village, where two brothers were attempting to remove silt from their well using a crane. To stabilize the machinery, the brothers and a 60-year-old man added additional weight by sitting on the crane. They also enlisted the help of a 15-year-old boy who had just finished writing his exam.
However, the crane buckled under the excessive load and toppled into the well, taking the four individuals with it. A police investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event.
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