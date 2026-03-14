Tragic Incident: Crane Mishap in Telangana Claims Three Lives

In a devastating incident in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana, three individuals, including a class 10 student, lost their lives after a crane mishap involving the cleaning of an agricultural well.

The incident unfolded in Korikishala village, where two brothers were attempting to remove silt from their well using a crane. To stabilize the machinery, the brothers and a 60-year-old man added additional weight by sitting on the crane. They also enlisted the help of a 15-year-old boy who had just finished writing his exam.

However, the crane buckled under the excessive load and toppled into the well, taking the four individuals with it. A police investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event.