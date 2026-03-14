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Tragic End: Youth's Life Cut Short by Impersonation Scheme

Sanat Kumar Kashyap, a truck showroom workshop employee in Chhattisgarh, died by suicide after being harassed by Sachin Khare, who posed as a policeman. Khare sought information about his sister's elopement, leading Kashyap to make a distress video before his death. Khare was arrested for personating an officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Janjgir-Champa | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:59 IST
Tragic End: Youth's Life Cut Short by Impersonation Scheme
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man from Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh, ended his life after allegedly receiving threats from a man pretending to be a police officer, authorities reported on Sunday.

The victim, Sanat Kumar Kashyap, employed at a truck showroom workshop, reportedly hanged himself in his rented residence on Friday. Kashyap shared a video with friends, detailing his distress after being contacted by someone posing as a Pantora police outpost officer.

The impersonator, Sachin Khare from Gevra Basti, sought Kashyap's connection to his sister's elopement. Kashyap, fearing harm, documented his ordeal in a video before his untimely death. Police identified and apprehended Khare, who confessed to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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