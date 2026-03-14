Tragic End: Youth's Life Cut Short by Impersonation Scheme

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man from Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh, ended his life after allegedly receiving threats from a man pretending to be a police officer, authorities reported on Sunday.

The victim, Sanat Kumar Kashyap, employed at a truck showroom workshop, reportedly hanged himself in his rented residence on Friday. Kashyap shared a video with friends, detailing his distress after being contacted by someone posing as a Pantora police outpost officer.

The impersonator, Sachin Khare from Gevra Basti, sought Kashyap's connection to his sister's elopement. Kashyap, fearing harm, documented his ordeal in a video before his untimely death. Police identified and apprehended Khare, who confessed to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)