Tragic End: Youth's Life Cut Short by Impersonation Scheme
Sanat Kumar Kashyap, a truck showroom workshop employee in Chhattisgarh, died by suicide after being harassed by Sachin Khare, who posed as a policeman. Khare sought information about his sister's elopement, leading Kashyap to make a distress video before his death. Khare was arrested for personating an officer.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man from Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh, ended his life after allegedly receiving threats from a man pretending to be a police officer, authorities reported on Sunday.
The victim, Sanat Kumar Kashyap, employed at a truck showroom workshop, reportedly hanged himself in his rented residence on Friday. Kashyap shared a video with friends, detailing his distress after being contacted by someone posing as a Pantora police outpost officer.
The impersonator, Sachin Khare from Gevra Basti, sought Kashyap's connection to his sister's elopement. Kashyap, fearing harm, documented his ordeal in a video before his untimely death. Police identified and apprehended Khare, who confessed to the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Unfolds: Mother of Rape Accused Killed in Retaliation
Unrelenting Threats: Antisemitism in Amsterdam's Heart
Evacuation Urged: U.S. Citizens in Iraq Advised to Leave Amid Rising Threats
Family Tragedy: Son Accused of Killing Father in Alcohol-Fueled Dispute
Strike in Isfahan: Tragedy at the Factory