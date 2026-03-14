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Iran's Stance Sparks Tensions over Energy Facilities

Iran has threatened to attack U.S. company facilities in the region if its energy infrastructure is compromised. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that any response would be cautious to prevent harm to populated areas, as reported by state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:46 IST
Iran's Stance Sparks Tensions over Energy Facilities
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Iran has made a firm declaration against the potential targeting of its energy infrastructure, announcing that it will retaliate by striking at U.S. company facilities in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed this stance on Saturday, emphasizing the country's intention to respond cautiously.

State media reported Araqchi's assurance that any actions would be carefully calculated to avoid impacting civilian areas.

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