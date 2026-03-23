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Himachal Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Bar Drug Smugglers from Elections

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has decided to prevent individuals involved in Chitta smuggling from contesting upcoming panchayat elections. A bill will be introduced to enforce this ban, extending to urban local bodies. This move aims to curb the influence of drug offenders in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Bar Drug Smugglers from Elections
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The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has taken a decisive step to debar individuals implicated in the smuggling of Chitta, an adulterated form of heroin, from participating in the forthcoming panchayat elections.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, it was resolved that a bill would be introduced to legally enforce the ban, underscoring a commitment to curbing drug-related criminal influence in political institutions.

This legislative measure, being formulated for panchayat and urban local body elections, seeks to cut the potential rise to power of those entangled in the drug trade, with ongoing discussions being held with government departments to ensure robust implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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