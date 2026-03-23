Russia's Strategic Drone Expansion: The Belarus Connection
Russia is planning to establish four control stations for long-range drones in Belarus, according to Ukraine's military intelligence. President Zelenskiy has warned of Belarus's increasing involvement in the war against Ukraine and has directed intelligence to inform Kyiv's allies of these developments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:15 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia is set to establish four ground control stations for long-range attack drones in Belarus, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday, citing Ukrainian military intelligence.
In recent months, Zelenskiy has consistently alerted international communities about Belarus's expanding role in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
He has instructed the intelligence service chief to relay these findings to Kyiv's international partners, emphasizing the strategic implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)