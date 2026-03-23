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Goa Forward Party Gears Up for 2027 Elections

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) strategizes to contest 25 out of 40 assembly seats to enhance its voter base for the 2027 elections. The State Executive Committee, chaired by GFP president Vijai Sardesai, discussed this in a meeting, focusing on organizational growth and defeating the ruling BJP in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:19 IST
Goa Forward Party Gears Up for 2027 Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) is preparing to contest 25 out of the 40 assembly seats in Goa, aiming to bolster its voter base ahead of the 2027 elections. This decision emerged from a strategy meeting held by the State Executive Committee, led by GFP president Vijai Sardesai.

Currently holding one MLA, and as an alliance partner of the Opposition Congress in the tourist-centric state, GFP intends to challenge the BJP's decade-long rule. General Secretary Mohandas Lolienkar revealed extensive discussions focused on the party's evolution since its involvement with the BJP-led government in 2017.

The party plans to fortify its organizational structure across Goa, aiming to bring 'people's power' to the forefront by defeating the BJP. In an effort to reach out to the masses, GFP is set to host a public meeting on Goa Statehood Day, May 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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