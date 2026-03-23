Left Menu

Failed Heist: Arrests Made in Attempted Robbery of Youth Congress Leader

Two men, Charanjeet Singh and Tashi Negi, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to rob Aaryan Chauhan, the general secretary of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress. The suspects tried to conceal their identities by altering vehicle details, but detailed police investigations led to their capture. Further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:24 IST
Failed Heist: Arrests Made in Attempted Robbery of Youth Congress Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have been apprehended in connection with a foiled robbery attempt on the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress, according to statements from the police on Monday.

The suspects, Charanjeet Singh and Tashi Negi, were detained in Shimla district, and authorities have recovered the vehicles involved in their escape from Mashobra. The incident, which took place on March 20, saw Aaryan Chauhan—son of the media advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister—managing to elude his assailants near Tarapur village.

Despite efforts to remove evidence such as chassis and engine numbers from their vehicle, police were successful in identifying Singh and Negi, aided by CCTV footage analysis. Investigations continue as authorities delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026