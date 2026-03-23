Failed Heist: Arrests Made in Attempted Robbery of Youth Congress Leader

Two men have been apprehended in connection with a foiled robbery attempt on the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress, according to statements from the police on Monday.

The suspects, Charanjeet Singh and Tashi Negi, were detained in Shimla district, and authorities have recovered the vehicles involved in their escape from Mashobra. The incident, which took place on March 20, saw Aaryan Chauhan—son of the media advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister—managing to elude his assailants near Tarapur village.

Despite efforts to remove evidence such as chassis and engine numbers from their vehicle, police were successful in identifying Singh and Negi, aided by CCTV footage analysis. Investigations continue as authorities delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)