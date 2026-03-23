Himachal Pradesh to Streamline Spa Operations Amid Concerns Over Illegal Practices
The Himachal Pradesh government is set to create SOPs to better manage and oversee spa operations after concerns over illegal practices in Manali. This initiative will be led by the health department in collaboration with the ayurveda department. Simultaneously, transport concessions for students are also being reviewed.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government is addressing the rise of unregistered spas in Manali, a tourist hotspot, with plans to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) soon. The move comes after Congress MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur raised concerns over illegal activities thriving in the unregulated environment.
Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan confirmed that the health department, in coordination with the ayurveda department, will draft these SOPs. The goal is to curb unethical practices and monitor spa operations thoroughly. The chief minister has further empowered law enforcement to act against any breaches.
In separate news, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated that the current charges for the mandatory Him Bus Card would remain unchanged. However, the government is contemplating extending travel concessions for students in government schools. Agnihotri's statement followed a query from BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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