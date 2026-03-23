Mystery Under Azadpur Flyover: Unidentified Man Found Dead

An unidentified man was found lying unconscious beneath the Azadpur flyover in northwest Delhi, police reported Monday. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The initial call about the man came in at 4:50 PM. Police found him with blood coming from his nose but no external injuries.

Authorities are working to determine his identity and cause of death, checking nearby areas and missing person records. A post-mortem has been scheduled, and the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)