Mystery Under Azadpur Flyover: Unidentified Man Found Dead
An unidentified man was found unconscious under the Azadpur flyover in Delhi and later pronounced dead, sparking a police investigation. Despite no visible injuries, blood was present. The body is set for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death as efforts to identify the man continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:42 IST
- Country:
- India
An unidentified man was found lying unconscious beneath the Azadpur flyover in northwest Delhi, police reported Monday. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.
The initial call about the man came in at 4:50 PM. Police found him with blood coming from his nose but no external injuries.
Authorities are working to determine his identity and cause of death, checking nearby areas and missing person records. A post-mortem has been scheduled, and the investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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