U.S.-Iran Deal on the Horizon: Trump Signals Imminent Agreement

The United States and Iran might reach a crucial agreement in less than a week, President Donald Trump suggested during a Fox Business Network interview on Monday.

Trump disclosed that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner engaged in the latest round of negotiations with Iranian counterparts on Sunday night.

These developments were revealed in a phone interview with the host of the 'Mornings with Maria' show, where Trump expressed optimism about the imminent deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)