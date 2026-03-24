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Sangam Vihar Assault: Family Attacked, Car Vandalised

Three individuals, including a minor, were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a family from Faridabad and vandalizing their car in Sangam Vihar, Delhi. The incident, captured on video, shows a group attacking the car occupants after a road dispute. Police continue to investigate and search for additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:11 IST
Sangam Vihar Assault: Family Attacked, Car Vandalised
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An alleged assault incident in Sangam Vihar, southeast Delhi, has led to the apprehension of three individuals, including a minor, police confirmed on Tuesday. The family from Faridabad was on their way to Kalkaji when they encountered road repairs, diverting to G-Block.

The situation intensified following a dispute with a motorcyclist, resulting in a violent confrontation. As captured in a video circulated on social media, a group of individuals dragged a man from the family's car and assaulted him, with women occupants remaining inside.

The attackers were seen vandalizing the vehicle using rods and sticks, while some locals attempted to intervene. Police report that two members of the family sustained minor injuries. Efforts to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects captured in the video are ongoing, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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