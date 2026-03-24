Iran Cracks Down on Online Dissent: 466 Arrested

Iranian authorities have arrested 466 individuals accused of engaging in online activities designed to threaten national security, state media reported. This crackdown is one of the largest security sweeps since tensions with Israel and the United States escalated into conflict.

Over 1,000 arrests have been made in total this month, targeting individuals accused of filming sensitive locations, disseminating anti-government content online, or allegedly collaborating with enemy entities.

According to a police statement, the detentions followed extensive intelligence and technical operations, aiming to dismantle networks perceived as threatening internal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)