Iran Cracks Down on Online Dissent: 466 Arrested
Iranian police have arrested 466 people accused of participating in online activities aimed at undermining national security. This is part of a larger security sweep coinciding with tensions involving Israel and the United States, with over 1,000 arrests reported this month for similar offenses.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian authorities have arrested 466 individuals accused of engaging in online activities designed to threaten national security, state media reported. This crackdown is one of the largest security sweeps since tensions with Israel and the United States escalated into conflict.
Over 1,000 arrests have been made in total this month, targeting individuals accused of filming sensitive locations, disseminating anti-government content online, or allegedly collaborating with enemy entities.
According to a police statement, the detentions followed extensive intelligence and technical operations, aiming to dismantle networks perceived as threatening internal stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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