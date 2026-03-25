Left Front Requests Central Forces for Peaceful Tripura Tribal Polls

The CPI(M)-led Left Front is pushing for the deployment of central paramilitary forces across Tripura's polling booths ahead of the elections for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. A senior leader revealed the demand as part of efforts to secure a free and fair electoral process.

With polling set for April 12, the Left Front delegation discussed their concerns with State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar, citing law and order issues. Their demands include enhanced security for candidates, especially in the more remote regions, and measures to facilitate safe travel for voters.

Other requests include restricting access from non-election areas into voting regions, and installing webcasting systems at polling stations for real-time supervision. The SEC acknowledged the concerns and is looking into the requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)