Dramatic Capture of Jewel Thieves in Bihar
Two suspects involved in several jewellery shop robberies in Bihar were arrested following a gunfight with police in Siwan district. The individuals, named Rohit Sharma and Rohit Kumar, opened fire when confronted by law enforcement, resulting in a brief skirmish. Both suspects sustained leg injuries and are recovering in hospital.
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In a dramatic turn of events, two individuals wanted for a series of jewellery shop heists have been apprehended following a brief shootout with law enforcement in Bihar's Siwan district. Police officials confirmed the arrest of Rohit Sharma and Rohit Kumar near Lahji Basantpur within the Basantpur police jurisdiction.
Responding to actionable intelligence, officers converged on the location early Wednesday, whereupon the suspects allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape custody, prompting a retaliatory exchange of gunfire.
The skirmish resulted in both suspects sustaining gunshot wounds to their legs. Currently receiving medical attention at a government hospital, both individuals are reported to be in stable condition and are not considered at risk.
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