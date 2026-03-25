Mumbai Police Restores Rs 2 Crore Worth of Stolen Goods to Owners
The Mumbai police returned property worth over Rs 2 crore to rightful owners. The recovered items, including gold and 800 mobiles, were seized during investigations into theft and other offenses. A ceremony was held to return these items to the complainants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai police have successfully returned property worth over Rs 2 crore to its rightful owners, according to officials.
These items, which include gold and 800 mobile phones, were recovered during investigations into offenses such as house-breaking, theft, and other crimes across various city police stations.
At a ceremony held on Tuesday, the police handed these properties back to the complainants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- stolen property
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- theft
- gold
- mobile phones
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- owners
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