Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime in Kushinagar

A Kushinagar court has delivered justice in a heart-wrenching case that shook Uttar Pradesh in 2020. Special Judge (POCSO Act) and Additional Sessions Judge Dinesh Kumar sentenced Maigar Maddheshiya to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl.

The tragic incident unfolded in November 2020 when the victim's father reported her missing. Her blood-stained body was discovered alongside a bicycle and a lone slipper. A post-mortem confirmed she had been raped before being murdered.

In a critical breakthrough, police followed a sniffer dog from the crime scene to Maddheshiya's residence. Although not initially at home, Maddheshiya was apprehended at a relative's place. During interrogation, he confessed, leading to the recovery of crucial evidence including the murder weapon. Judge Kumar described the crime as 'inhumane,' emphasizing the severity of the sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)