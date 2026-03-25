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Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime in Kushinagar

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar handed a life sentence to Maigar Maddheshiya for the 2020 rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl. The court also fined the convict, directing half of it to the victim's guardian. Maddheshiya was apprehended after investigation pointed to his involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:00 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime in Kushinagar
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A Kushinagar court has delivered justice in a heart-wrenching case that shook Uttar Pradesh in 2020. Special Judge (POCSO Act) and Additional Sessions Judge Dinesh Kumar sentenced Maigar Maddheshiya to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl.

The tragic incident unfolded in November 2020 when the victim's father reported her missing. Her blood-stained body was discovered alongside a bicycle and a lone slipper. A post-mortem confirmed she had been raped before being murdered.

In a critical breakthrough, police followed a sniffer dog from the crime scene to Maddheshiya's residence. Although not initially at home, Maddheshiya was apprehended at a relative's place. During interrogation, he confessed, leading to the recovery of crucial evidence including the murder weapon. Judge Kumar described the crime as 'inhumane,' emphasizing the severity of the sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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