Wellington Set to Become NZ’s First Predator-Free City in Major Conservation Push

Wellington: In a landmark step for conservation and urban biodiversity, Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara is poised to become New Zealand’s first predator-free city, as the Government accelerates the next phase of its ambitious Predator Free 2050 programme.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced a $5.5 million investment over five years to scale up predator elimination across the capital, marking a shift from isolated local projects to coordinated, citywide action.

From Local Success to Citywide Elimination

The new phase represents a strategic evolution of Predator Free 2050—moving beyond community-led initiatives toward large-scale, integrated predator control across urban environments.

The Wellington programme will:

Cover 18,500 hectares across the entire city

Benefit more than 200,000 residents and 20,000 businesses

Deploy expanded trapping networks, advanced monitoring systems, and coordinated field operations

“This is about scaling what works,” Potaka said. “We’re moving from pockets of success to sustained, citywide impact that people will see in their own neighbourhoods.”

Coordinated Effort with Proven Conservation Partners

The initiative will be delivered through a partnership between:

Department of Conservation (DOC)

Predator Free Wellington

Capital Kiwi

Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne

These organisations have already demonstrated success in restoring native ecosystems within parts of the city. The new funding will unify and expand their efforts into a fully coordinated urban eradication programme.

Technology and Innovation Driving Scale

A key innovation in this phase is the use of enhanced tools and data-driven approaches to enable predator elimination at scale—something previously considered extremely challenging in dense urban areas.

This includes:

Smart traps and real-time monitoring systems

Improved detection technologies

Data integration for rapid response and tracking

By combining technology with community engagement, officials aim to create a repeatable model for other cities across New Zealand.

Boost for Biodiversity and Urban Living

The programme is expected to accelerate the return of native species such as:

Kākā

Tūī

Kererū

Kiwi (through Capital Kiwi initiatives)

Residents are likely to see visible ecological change, including increased birdlife and healthier urban ecosystems.

Economic Upside: Conservation-Led Tourism

Beyond environmental benefits, the initiative is being positioned as an economic opportunity.

Wellington already attracts domestic and international visitors, and officials say a predator-free status could:

Boost eco-tourism and conservation tourism

Support local businesses and hospitality sectors

Create jobs linked to environmental management and tourism

“This is about backing both our environment and our economy,” Potaka added.

National Momentum Building

The Wellington project builds on a growing national movement:

More than 9,000 community trapping projects are active across New Zealand

Several large-scale regional programmes are already delivering measurable results

The next phase of Predator Free 2050 aims to connect and scale these efforts, transforming fragmented successes into a cohesive national strategy.

A Blueprint for the Future

Wellington’s transformation is expected to serve as a proof-of-concept for urban predator elimination, demonstrating how coordinated planning, community involvement, and modern technology can deliver results at scale.

“This is not just about one city,” Potaka said. “Wellington is leading the way in showing how we can achieve predator-free environments across towns and cities nationwide.”