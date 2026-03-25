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Fugitive AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Apprehended After Months on the Run

Punjabi MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, accused of rape, was arrested in Gwalior after escaping custody months ago. He was under investigation after a Zirakpur woman's complaint alleging deceiving marital status and misconduct. Pathanmajra claims persecution and denies charges, calling the case a political conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:07 IST
Fugitive AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Apprehended After Months on the Run
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who had been on the run for more than six months, was arrested by Punjab Police in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The arrest comes after he escaped police custody in a high-profile rape case linked to allegations by a Zirakpur-based woman.

Pathanmajra, representing Sanour in Patiala, faced charges including rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation after allegedly misrepresenting his marital status. Despite being declared a proclaimed offender, the MLA vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them as a 'political conspiracy' designed to muzzle dissent.

After his escape, Pathanmajra appeared in a series of video interviews, refuting involvement in any wrongdoing and accusing Delhi-based AAP leaders of ostracism. With his arrest, Punjab Police hopes to bring closure to a case that had sparked political controversy and intense media scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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