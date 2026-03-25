Kathua SSP Leads Security Overhaul in Border Areas
Mohita Sharma, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Kathua, conducted a detailed security assessment along the district's border areas. The focus was on enhancing surveillance, coordinating with residents, and accelerating construction projects. Regular search operations and the installation of CCTV cameras were emphasized to ensure comprehensive monitoring.
- Country:
- India
Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma undertook a comprehensive security review of the border regions on Wednesday. The objective was to enhance surveillance and coordination among security agencies.
Sharma, accompanied by operations officers, inspected various police posts and nurseries along the International Border. Key areas like the Haria Chak nursery saw increased patrols and plans for regular searches to apprehend any suspicious elements.
Further instructions included the installation of CCTV cameras to bolster real-time monitoring. At Maharajpur border police post, Sharma reviewed the pace of construction projects, urging adherence to security and infrastructure standards. The Kathua police remain committed to ensuring safety through proactive measures and inter-agency cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kathua
- Security
- Police
- Mohita Sharma
- Border
- Inspections
- Coordination
- CCTV
- Surveillance
- Infrastructure
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