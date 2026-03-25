Election Compensation Boost: Poll Staff Get Pay Rise
The Election Commission has increased compensation for election staff in five Indian states, aiming to incentivize those working long hours during upcoming assembly elections. Enhanced pay rates apply to presiding officers, polling staff, and support teams across categories, significantly improving remuneration and allowances to ensure efficient election operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has announced an increase in remuneration for electoral staff, including presiding officers, polling staff, and other officials, ahead of upcoming assembly elections in five states.
The revised pay structure, aimed at ensuring fair compensation for long hours, sees presiding officer daily allowances rise from Rs 350 to Rs 500.
Comprehensive hikes cover multiple categories, with increases for counting assistants and support teams, enhancing pay for staff across the board as assembly elections approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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