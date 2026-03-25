Election Compensation Boost: Poll Staff Get Pay Rise

The Election Commission has announced an increase in remuneration for electoral staff, including presiding officers, polling staff, and other officials, ahead of upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The revised pay structure, aimed at ensuring fair compensation for long hours, sees presiding officer daily allowances rise from Rs 350 to Rs 500.

Comprehensive hikes cover multiple categories, with increases for counting assistants and support teams, enhancing pay for staff across the board as assembly elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)