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Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to IRS Officer Wankhede Amid Disciplinary Challenge

The Supreme Court provided interim relief to IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede, who is contesting disciplinary actions tied to his role in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case. The proceedings were initiated after allegations of misconduct. The case highlights contentious procedural elements and Wankhede’s controversial career moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:10 IST
Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to IRS Officer Wankhede Amid Disciplinary Challenge
Sameer Wankhede
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted interim relief to Indian Revenue Service Officer Sameer Wankhede in his plea contesting disciplinary proceedings related to the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust case.

Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe of the Supreme Court are hearing Wankhede's challenge against a Delhi High Court order that overruled a decision by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which had annulled disciplinary actions initiated by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Wankhede is accused of seeking sensitive information from the Narcotics Control Bureau's legal adviser post his tenure and allegedly trying to manipulate investigation outcomes. The case has drawn widespread attention for its procedural nuances and the historic involvement of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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