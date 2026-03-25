Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Sameer Wankhede in Controversial Case

The Supreme Court granted interim relief to IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede, who is contesting disciplinary actions stemming from the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug case. Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe acknowledged procedural concerns in the case, originating after a Delhi High Court decision reversed the quashing of charges against him by the Central Administrative Tribunal.

The central government had contested the Tribunal's original decision, leading to renewed legal proceedings. Allegations against Wankhede include attempts to influence NCB investigations post-tenure by engaging with NCB's legal advisor, which critics argue were motivated by hindering his career advancement.

Despite procedural issues raised, like delayed charges and questionable inquiry appointments, the court instructed that Wankhede be given a fair chance to respond. His case gained notoriety due to allegations involving Bollywood, and he continues to face administrative scrutiny since his transfer to the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)