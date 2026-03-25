Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Sameer Wankhede in Controversial Case

The Supreme Court has provided interim relief to IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede amidst disciplinary proceedings related to the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust case. Wankhede challenged the Delhi High Court's reversal of a CAT order quashing charges against him, citing procedural irregularities and delays in the investigative process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:17 IST
Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Sameer Wankhede in Controversial Case
Sameer Wankhede
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court granted interim relief to IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede, who is contesting disciplinary actions stemming from the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug case. Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe acknowledged procedural concerns in the case, originating after a Delhi High Court decision reversed the quashing of charges against him by the Central Administrative Tribunal.

The central government had contested the Tribunal's original decision, leading to renewed legal proceedings. Allegations against Wankhede include attempts to influence NCB investigations post-tenure by engaging with NCB's legal advisor, which critics argue were motivated by hindering his career advancement.

Despite procedural issues raised, like delayed charges and questionable inquiry appointments, the court instructed that Wankhede be given a fair chance to respond. His case gained notoriety due to allegations involving Bollywood, and he continues to face administrative scrutiny since his transfer to the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026