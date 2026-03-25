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Delhi Government Assures Stable LPG Supply Amid Shortage Concerns

During the Delhi Legislative Assembly's Budget Session, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa assured that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in Delhi. He emphasized measures against black marketing and guaranteed a steady supply, especially to essential services, despite public concerns about possible shortages and distribution issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:23 IST
Delhi Government Assures Stable LPG Supply Amid Shortage Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

During the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa addressed concerns about the availability of LPG cylinders in Delhi.

He reassured both citizens and legislators that there is no shortage and cautioned against any rumors suggesting otherwise.

The minister highlighted proactive measures to prevent black marketing and maintain a smooth distribution, ensuring that essential services are prioritized according to central policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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