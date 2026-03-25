Supreme Court Upholds Landowners' Right to Full Compensation Amidst NHAI's Appeal

The Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling on Wednesday, reaffirming that financial constraints cannot undermine the constitutional guarantee of fair compensation for landowners. The court clarified that solatium and interest in land acquisition cases cannot be dependent on the financial burden's size, rejecting the NHAI's appeal to modify the compensation structure.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, emphasized that the landowners are entitled to interest according to the Land Acquisition Act, not the lower rates outlined by the NHAI Act. Despite claims of an increased financial liability from solatium and interest, the court stated these claims do not warrant revisiting the previous judgement's merits.

The ruling further defined the criteria for entitlement to compensation, solatium, and interest, considering delays and the exhaustion of legal remedies. In cases involving delays, a balance must be found between the landowners' entitlement and the equity of their claims against prolonged court actions. This decision aims to ensure fairness and legal consistency in compensation cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)