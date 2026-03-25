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Mizoram Tightens Grip on Fuel Exports Amid West Asia Tensions

Mizoram's southern districts of Siaha and Lunglei have imposed restrictions on exporting petroleum products to Myanmar. Prompted by potential fuel shortages due to West Asia tensions, the measures aim to curb illegal cross-border trade and ensure local fuel supply. Violators face penalties under relevant petroleum laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:13 IST
Mizoram Tightens Grip on Fuel Exports Amid West Asia Tensions
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  • India

Mizoram's southern districts, Siaha and Lunglei, are tightening fuel export regulations due to concerns over a looming fuel shortage linked to the West Asia conflict. Borders with Myanmar remain under close observation to prevent illegal trading activities.

In Siaha, Deputy Commissioner V L Hruaizela Khiangte has issued orders prohibiting the unauthorized export of fuel to Myanmar and other nations. To counteract hoarding and black market activities, fuel sales above specified thresholds now require valid storage licenses.

Similarly, Lunglei's District Magistrate, Navneet Mann, has banned transporting fuel for sale to Myanmar following incidences of illegal cross-border movement, cautioning that penalties will be enforced under both the Petroleum Act of 1934 and BNSS provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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