Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Cigarette Vendor Dragged by Car in Mumbai

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a cigarette vendor was reportedly dragged for almost 100 meters by a vehicle. The confrontation began after the vendor demanded Rs 870 for cigarettes purchased by the car's occupants.

Police state that four individuals in a white WagonR initially refused to pay and argued with the vendor. During the altercation, a woman inside the car allegedly grabbed the vendor by his collar, while a man assaulted him.

The situation escalated as the driver started the car, dragging the vendor before fleeing. The police have since filed an FIR against the group, arresting the driver. A video of the event has gone viral online, prompting public outcry.