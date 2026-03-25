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Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Cigarette Vendor Dragged by Car in Mumbai

A cigarette vendor in Mumbai was allegedly dragged for nearly 100 meters by a car, with a woman inside holding him by his collar, after demanding payment for cigarettes. The incident, involving four unidentified persons in a WagonR, led to an FIR and the arrest of the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:16 IST
Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Cigarette Vendor Dragged by Car in Mumbai
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In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a cigarette vendor was reportedly dragged for almost 100 meters by a vehicle. The confrontation began after the vendor demanded Rs 870 for cigarettes purchased by the car's occupants.

Police state that four individuals in a white WagonR initially refused to pay and argued with the vendor. During the altercation, a woman inside the car allegedly grabbed the vendor by his collar, while a man assaulted him.

The situation escalated as the driver started the car, dragging the vendor before fleeing. The police have since filed an FIR against the group, arresting the driver. A video of the event has gone viral online, prompting public outcry.

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