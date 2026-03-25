Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Cigarette Vendor Dragged by Car in Mumbai
A cigarette vendor in Mumbai was allegedly dragged for nearly 100 meters by a car, with a woman inside holding him by his collar, after demanding payment for cigarettes. The incident, involving four unidentified persons in a WagonR, led to an FIR and the arrest of the driver.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a cigarette vendor was reportedly dragged for almost 100 meters by a vehicle. The confrontation began after the vendor demanded Rs 870 for cigarettes purchased by the car's occupants.
Police state that four individuals in a white WagonR initially refused to pay and argued with the vendor. During the altercation, a woman inside the car allegedly grabbed the vendor by his collar, while a man assaulted him.
The situation escalated as the driver started the car, dragging the vendor before fleeing. The police have since filed an FIR against the group, arresting the driver. A video of the event has gone viral online, prompting public outcry.
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- WagonR
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- FIR
- viral video
- police
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