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AIADMK's EPS Slams DMK, Eyes Majority in Upcoming TN Polls

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized DMK, labeling their condition as 'pathetic,' and expressed confidence in a landslide win for AIADMK-led NDA. He accused DMK of failing governance and dynastic politics. Tamil Nadu will witness an electoral contest involving DMK-led SPA and AIADMK-led NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:44 IST
AIADMK's EPS Slams DMK, Eyes Majority in Upcoming TN Polls
AIADMK General Secretary E Palaniswami (Photo/AIADMK) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a bold critique, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami targeted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), describing the party's condition as 'pathetic.' He asserted that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance is poised to win over 210 seats, securing a clear majority in the forthcoming elections.

Palaniswami expressed optimism, noting, 'We have already reached out to people in 193 constituencies, which led to a massive victory. I am thrilled to meet you here in Mylapore, for the first time after the election announcement. With divine blessings, the AIADMK-led NDA will achieve a resounding majority.'

He accused the DMK of practicing dynastic politics and failing to fulfill governance promises. Highlighting AIADMK's historical accomplishments, he pointed out that projects under DMK, like phases 3 and 4 of stormwater drainage, remain incomplete. Tamil Nadu elections on April 23 will feature a contest between DMK-led SPA and AIADMK-led NDA, as actor Vijay debuts with TVK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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